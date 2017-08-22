Pet of the week: “Ava”

Medford, Ore.– “Ava” is medium haired black and white cat that is about three years old. The folks at Southern Oregon Humane Society says she is a very sweet, energetic and active cat looking to find her forever home.
Since she is still young and energetic, she needs a home where she can be extremely playful.
If you would like to meet “Ava”, you can visit her at 2910 Table Rock Rd. in Medford. They are open seven days a week from 11a.m. to 5p.m.
