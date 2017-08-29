Home
Pet of the week: "Jackie"

Pet of the week: “Jackie”

Medford, Ore.– “Jackie” and 2 year old Terrier mix, is Southern Oregon Humane Society’s “Pet of the Week.”

Folks at the shelter say he is playful, loves other dogs and would make a great companion and would best fit in an active household.

 

You can meet “Jackie” by stopping by 2910 Table Rock Road in Medford.

Taelor Rian

NBC5 News at Sunrise anchor Taelor Rian was born near Los Angeles, California but spent most of her childhood in Tucson, Arizona. She graduated with a Journalism degree from Biola University in La Mirada, California.

Before joining the NBC5 News team, she was an anchor and reporter for JUCEtv, an international faith based entertainment network. There she had the opportunity to interview some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Morgan Freeman, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Ashley Judd, Rosario Dawson and Emma Watson. Before that she was a reporter for KAUZ in Wichita Falls, TX. Taelor also interned at KABC and Fox 11 in Los Angeles.

Taelor loves cooking up new recipes, rooting for her favorite NBA teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers, and trying out Do It Yourself crafting projects.

