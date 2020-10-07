Petco ends shock collar sales

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC) — Petco is ending the sale of shock collars. The pet store recently pulled al human and bark-activated electronic pet collars.
It will instead encourage customers to try products and services rooted in positive reinforcement training methods backed by experts.
Petco’s CEO said shock collars have been shown to increase fear, anxiety, and stress in dogs and said positive reinforcement training is a better method.
The company is also asking the industry and consumers to sign an online petition calling for what it calls “responsible regulations” for the retail sale of shock collars to general consumers.