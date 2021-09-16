Petito family asks Laundries: Where is Gabby?

Thursday, the lawyer of Gabby Petito’s family held a press conference in Bohemia, New York where he read a letter from her parents begging Brian Laundrie’s parents to help them find their daughter.
The 22-year old disappeared last week while traveling on a road trip with Laundrie in Utah.
Her parents believe the Laundries know more than what they are saying.
The family’s attorney, Richard Stafford, said, “We ask you to put yourself in our shoes. We haven’t been able to sleep or eat. And our lives have been falling apart. We believe you know the location of where Brian left Gabby. We beg you to tell us. ”
Stafford told reporters, “They’re at the point that that desperation is turning to anger. They know that the Laundries know where their daughter is. And they will not tell them. That’s infuriating.”
The Petito family wrote the following letter:
“We are writing this letter to ask you to help find our beautiful daughter. We understand you are going through a difficult time and your instinct to protect your son is strong. We ask you to put yourselves in our shoes. We haven’t been able to sleep or eat and our lives are falling apart.
We believe you know the location where Brian left Gabby. We beg you to tell us. As a parent how could you let us go through this pain and not help us. As a parent how could you put Gabby’s younger brothers and sisters through this.
Gabby lived with you for over a year. She was going to be your daughter-in-law. How can you keep her location hidden? You were both at Jim and Nichole’s house. You were both so happy that Brian and Gabby got engaged and were planning to spend their lives together.
Please, if you or your family has any decency left, please tell us where Gabby is located. Tell us if we are even looking in the right place.
All we want is Gabby to come home. Please help us make that happen.”