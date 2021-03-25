Pfizer launches pediatric COVID vaccine trial

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – Pfizer is launching a trial studying its coronavirus vaccine in children aged six months to 11.
Pfizer says the first phase will enroll 144 children and will test three different dosages of the vaccine which was developed in partnership with BioNTech.
Phases 2 and 3 will evaluate the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness and will include roughly 4,500 children in the U.S. and Europe.
Pfizer says that at the six-month follow-up visit those who received the placebo will be given the opportunity to get the vaccine.
The vaccine is currently authorized for emergency use in people ages 16 and older.