Pfizer plans to ramp up vaccine production

(NBC) Pfizer is expected to cut its vaccine production time almost in half.
Right now, it takes 110 days to produce a batch of its coronavirus vaccine.
However, the company says it expects it will soon take around 60 days as a result of the production ramping up and becoming more efficient.
Pfizer announced last week that it is moving up its delivery goal of 200 million vaccines to the US from July to May.
As of Sunday, over 21 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have been administered in the US.