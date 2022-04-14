Pfizer releases study on vax boosters for 5-11 year olds

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – Pfizer says booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine raise antibodies against Omicron in 5 through 11-year-olds.

The additional shot, given six months after the two-dose primary series, led to a six-fold increase in antibodies, according to company research.

The company says it plans to submit its data to the FDA for authorization to offer booster doses to children in that age group.

The clinical trial of the booster shot included 140 children ages 5 through 11.

In a smaller sub-analysis of 30 kids in the trial, Pfizer said the additional dose led to a 36-fold increase in antibodies.

Pfizer’s data has not been made available to outside scientists for review.

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids 5-11 comes in a smaller dose than its vaccine for people ages 12 and up; 10 micrograms, compared to 30 micrograms. The booster shot is also 10 micrograms.