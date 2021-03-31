Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is safe for adolescents

Pfizer says data from a late-stage trial shows its vaccine is highly effective in that age group.
According to Pfizer and BioNTech, the Phase 3 trial involved over 2,200 youth aged 12 to 15 years old.
The companies say 18 cases of COVID-19 were reported among those who got the placebo but none were reported in the vaccinated group. That means the efficacy rate for the two-dose vaccine was 100%.
It was also well-tolerated and had produced a strong immune response.
The companies say they plan to submit this data to the FDA as soon as possible to request its emergency use authorization be expanded to include this age group.
It is currently authorized to be used in people ages 16 and older.