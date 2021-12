NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – Pfizer/BioNTech says its COVID-19 vaccine could be “quickly” adapted to target the Omicron variant.

BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin says it takes about 100 days to develop and distribute a new vaccine. But it’s still too early to know if a modified version is needed.

An adapted serum wasn’t needed for the Delta variant. Sahin says anyone who has received the current vaccine and booster should be protected enough against severe disease.