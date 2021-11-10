Pfizer seeks COVID booster authorization for all adults

(NBC) Pfizer is officially seeking FDA authorization for its COVID booster for all adults 18 and older. Boosters are already being offered to seniors and other select groups.

Pfizer’s submission for “Emergency Use Authorization” will soon be reviewed by the FDA. If approved, it would apply to those fully vaccinated with Pfizer for at least 6 months. And if Americans mix and match boosters—as is currently allowed—156 million could soon be eligible.

FDA Advisory Committee member Dr. Paul Offit said, “I think what the FDA is going to look at is where’s the compelling need to give this vaccine to everyone who’s over 18 years of age and healthy.”

Less than two months ago, the FDA rejected Pfizer’s first request for boosters for all adults, only allowing them for seniors and other select groups. But many experts believe this time it may be approved, even as some question if the added dose is necessary.

Offit said, “You are likely to benefit if you’re over 50 years of age and have a medical condition that puts you at high risk of serious COVID. For everybody else, I think you can feel confident that you are fully protected at two doses.”

Wednesday morning, more schools are making face masks optional on campus, including in Pennsylvania, where a statewide mask mandate will expire at the end of the year.

But the American Academy of Pediatrics says COVID cases among kids remain extremely high, even as cases among adults plateau in some areas.