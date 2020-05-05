Pfizer starts COVID-19 vaccine trial

(NBC) Pfizer has begun testing a possible coronavirus vaccine in people in the U.S.
The drug manufacturer has partnered up with the German company BioNTech and the first stage of the trial will involve up to 360 adults.
This is the third vaccine to be tested in the U.S. and it contains genetic material called messenger RNA which tells cells what to build.
In this case, an antigen that may activate an immune response for the virus.
So far, participating sites include NYU Grossman School of Medicine and the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
The companies have begun human trials of the experimental vaccine in Germany late last month.