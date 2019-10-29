PG&E announces more planned outages in California

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KNTV) – Pacific Gas and Electric says it is moving forward with another round of outages, affecting even more Northern California residents.
The company has been cutting power across the state hoping to reduce the wildfire risk.
PG&E said Monday it would cut power to more than 600,000 customers in a series of blackouts that could start as early as this Tuesday morning.
The announcement comes just days after nearly one million had their power shut off.
The National Weather Service is calling for some of the strongest winds yet later Tuesday night in San Diego while residents in Northern California should brace for roaring winds.
Tens of thousands of people remained under evacuation in Sonoma County where wildfires have scorched more than 74,000 acres, destroying more than 100 homes and other buildings.