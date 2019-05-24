PG&E apologizes for the Camp Fire

PARADISE, Calif. (KNVN) – Pacific Gas and Electric surprised the town of Paradise, California Wednesday at their special town council meeting.
The Vice President of Electrical Operations Aaron Johnson apologized to victims of the devastating Camp Fire.
The statement came one week after an investigation by fire officials concluded PG&E’s equipment started the blaze that destroyed nearly 14,000 homes.
The company said they would replace the lines underground and they discussed ideas the people of Paradise wanted in their town.
Johnson said there is nothing he can say that will undo the fire, but the tragedy obligates the company to do the right thing.
“On behalf of my company, I want to apologize for the role our equipment had on this tragedy, nothing I can say,” Johnson stated. “Nothing I can stand up in front of you and say is going to undo that. We also understand it creates an obligation for us to do the right thing for this community. We’ve all been expecting the news about PG&E, and there’s a lot of people who lost you know people here and that wasn’t mentioned.”
Residents say they appreciate the statement. “I thought they did a nice job,” Camp Fire survivor Scott Norman said. “I feel like they’re trying.”
Cathy Gallentine also survived the Camp Fire. She said, “And those of us attending those meetings we love our town and we’re not going anywhere else, we’re in for the long haul.”
The Camp Fire was one of the most devastating fires in U.S. history and was the deadliest fire in California history.