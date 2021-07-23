PG&E burying power lines

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC) – Pacific Gas and Electric plans to bury 10,000 miles of its power lines in an effort to prevent its fraying grid from sparking wildfires.
The daunting project announced Wednesday aims to bury about 10% of PG&E’s distribution and transmission lines.
It’s expected to cost between 15 and 30 billion dollars.
Most of the costs will likely be shouldered by PG&E customers, whose electricity rates are already among the highest in the U.S.
The move comes just a day after PG&E said the Dixie fire, which has scorched more than 85,000 acres in California’s Butte County, may have been sparked by equipment it manages.