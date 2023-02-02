PG&E to go to trial in connection with deadly 2020 Zogg Fire

REDDING, Calif. (CNN) – California utility PG&E is going to have to answer for seven felony counts in connection with the deadly Zogg Fire.

On Wednesday, a Shasta County judge found enough evidence for PG&E to face four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The other charges related to the Zogg Fire include recklessly causing a fire that causes great bodily injury and arson during a state of emergency.

CAL FIRE says the September 2020 blaze was sparked by a tree falling on a PG&E powerline.

The massive wildfire burned more than 56,000 acres, destroyed more than 200 buildings, and was responsible for four deaths.

On Tuesday, 10 misdemeanor pollution-related charges were dropped, clearing the way for trial on the felony offenses.