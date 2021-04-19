Pharmacies expand availability of at-home COVID tests

(NBC) – Many people are now able to buy at-home COVID-19 tests from some local pharmacies.
CVS Health announced Monday that it would offer three over-the-counter tests at its drugstores as well as online.
That includes the Ellume COVID-19 home test kit, The Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen self-test and a home collection kit from Labcorp.
Meanwhile, Walmart and Walgreens have also announced that they will sell the BinaxNOW COVID-19 antigen test which delivers results in 15 minutes.
It is important to note that these over-the-counter testing options are not covered by insurance and they are not meant to diagnose acute infection.
CVS says the Ellume home test kit will be available in select locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts beginning this week with increasing availability on http://www.cvs.com and in most pharmacy locations by the end of May. The Abbott BinaxNOW antigen test will be available online and in 5,600 pharmacy locations this week with additional locations to follow.
The Pixel by Lapcorp home collection kit is available now at CVS online and in select stores in Alabama, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.
Walmart says it selling the BinaxNOW Covid-19 antigen self-test on http://www.walmart.com and in stores.
Walgreens says beginning this week the test will be available for purchase on http://www.walgreens.com and it will be available in stores later this week.