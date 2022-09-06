Pharmacy robbed in Grants Pass, police looking for suspect

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are trying to track down a suspect who allegedly robbed a Grants Pass pharmacy.

Investigators said at about 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, a person walked into the Albertsons in the Allen Creek Shopping Center.

According to the Grants Pass Police Department, the suspect approached the in-store pharmacy and presented a note claiming he had a gun.

The suspect fled the store in an unknown direction before officers arrived, GPPD said.

Grants Pass police didn’t say what the suspect took from the pharmacy.

The robbery suspect is described as a 6’00” tall white man with a thin build, likely in his 50s or 60s. He appeared to be wearing a green fishing-style hat, sunglasses, a black-colored facemask, and blue jeans.

There were no injuries to anyone, GPPD said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Justin Hoy at 541-450-6343.