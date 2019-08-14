Philadelphia police officers shot

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WCAU/NBC) – We are following breaking news out of north Philadelphia where six police officers have been shot.
The shooting sparked a massive police response in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood Wednesday.
Officials say six officers were shot and taken to a nearby hospital. It’s still not clear what their current conditions are.
A seventh officer was injured in a car crash while responding to the scene.
Right now, it appears that police are searching for the gunman and agents from the ATF are on scene assisting Philadelphia police.
No other details have been provided at this time.
