Phoenix breaks ground on new community center

The city of Phoenix broke ground today on the site of it’s new community civic center.
It is all part of the city’s plan to rejuvenate downtown with new businesses which organizers hope will ultimately help boost the local economy.
“There have been many challenges over the years,” said Alfred Muelhoefer, chairman of the Phoenix Urban Renewal Agency. “There were times when we really weren’t sure we could continue but there was always a group that said this was important to our town. This is central.”
The Phoenix Urban Renewal Agency hopes the center will attract events like grower’s markets, weddings and musical acts.
The project, which will cost around 2.5 million dollars, is expected to be completed by spring next year.