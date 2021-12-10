Phoenix H.S. hosts first concert in new theatre

PHOENIX, Ore. —The Phoenix High School band hosted its first performance Thursday in its newly renovated theatre.

The school’s marching, symphonic, and jazz bands all participated.

Junior trumpet player Matthew Jenkins has been part of the band since he was a Freshman.

He says after no show last year, because of Covid, it was good to be back on stage.

“I really missed being able to play on stage for people to hear the music we’ve dedicated ourselves to and I’m very excited to play for all these people,” said Jenkins.

He says it was great to debut the new Rose Street Theatre, with an audience.