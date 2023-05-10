Phoenix H.S. placed on precautionary lockdown, later changed to lockout

PHOENIX, Ore. – Phoenix High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown Wednesday.

After notifying families about the lockdown at about 2:00 p.m., the school sent out the following message saying the incident appears to be a hoax:

Dear PHS families, Officer Hull and Medford PD have determined that the threat is part of a nationwide hoax, and the lockdown has been changed to a lockout. Please do not come to the high school to pick up your child early.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.

