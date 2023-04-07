Phoenix High School Grad Welcomes Wyden To Alma Mater Thursday

MEDFORD, Ore. – The town hall at Phoenix High School will be extra special for one PHS grad.

2012 graduate, America Silva works for Senator Wyden as an immigration case worker and field representative.

She is based at the senator’s Medford office.

She officially joined his staff in February of 2021 as his immigration caseworker in Portland before coming back to the Rogue Valley.

“I am so proud to be a Phoenix School Graduate and I think it was my teachers my political science teachers that really inspired me to get into this and to see it fulfilled in that sense. Now I am working for a U.S senator”, said America.

America first started as a summer intern for Wyden in 2014 in Medford and then in 2015 in Washington D.C before becoming a full-time member of the Senators team.

