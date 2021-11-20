Phoenix High School students compete to be Chopped Champion

Madison LaBerge
Posted by by Madison LaBerge November 19, 2021 1 Min Read
Last Updated:November 19, 2021

PHOENIX, Ore. — Phoenix High School turned up the heat in the kitchen today. The school held it’s own version of the popular ‘Chopped’ competition. Four teams of students had just 20 minutes to prepare a meal with a side dish. Everyone took a different approach as they baked, whisked and fried their way through the competition.

When the timer hit zero, students plated their dishes and took them to the all-star panel of judges.

“I actually feel really good. I did really pretty good on my dish, I personally think that,” said PHS junior, Alex Acosta.” From what I heard from the judges, they actually liked it. So from the feedback, it’s actually turning out pretty good.”

When the votes were tallied, two teams tied for the top ‘Chopped’ spot. One team created mozzarella chicken with mac and cheese, the other a chicken salad with roasted vegetables.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Madison LaBerge
Madison LaBerge
View More Posts
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico. She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can't get over "how green everything is!" When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon. Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!