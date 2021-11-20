Phoenix High School students compete to be Chopped Champion

PHOENIX, Ore. — Phoenix High School turned up the heat in the kitchen today. The school held it’s own version of the popular ‘Chopped’ competition. Four teams of students had just 20 minutes to prepare a meal with a side dish. Everyone took a different approach as they baked, whisked and fried their way through the competition.

When the timer hit zero, students plated their dishes and took them to the all-star panel of judges.

“I actually feel really good. I did really pretty good on my dish, I personally think that,” said PHS junior, Alex Acosta.” From what I heard from the judges, they actually liked it. So from the feedback, it’s actually turning out pretty good.”

When the votes were tallied, two teams tied for the top ‘Chopped’ spot. One team created mozzarella chicken with mac and cheese, the other a chicken salad with roasted vegetables.