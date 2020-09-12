Phoenix High Schoolers join in community outreach

PHOENIX, Ore.– Kylee Linnell is a senior at Phoenix High School.
She says dozens of her friends lost their homes during the Almeda Fire.
“I want to help them in any way I can… But I don’t know how to help them. And its like, all I know how to do is be there.”
Linnell, along with two of her classmates, started a sharable document with links to over 50 familys’ Go-fund-me’s.
Another classmate turned the link into a scannable QR-code.
Its not just high schoolers who are conducting community relief.
Despite losing thousands in the Covid shutdown, businesses are stepping up:
Northwest Pizza in Ashland along with Fat Kid Food Company is donating food and water to those in need.
Heart and Bowl is raising money for Daddy Ramen.
Smithfield’s Restaurant and Bar, is also offering free meals.
The restaurant’s owner, Drew Gibbs, said, “Have normal dinner service starting tomorrow for people who just want to come and dine and any proceeds we get from that are just going to go to help everybody.”
Several car dealerships in the area are donating too.
$75,000 was donated to the united way of Jackson County by T.C. Cheverolet, Airport Chevy, and Southern Oregon Subaru.
Each business and group have said how important it is to them to see the community respond to this tragedy.
