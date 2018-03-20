Phoenix man is latest lottery millionaire

Phoenix, Ore.- A southern Oregon man is the third person this year to win at least $1 million from the state lottery.
Phoenix resident Damian Shepherd claimed his prize in Salem on Monday. Shepherd won after buying six raffle tickets from the Albertson’s store on N Phoenix Road in Medford.
“We had six Raffle tickets in a row, and I got the winning number and I was counting up with my tickets 189936, 189837, 189838- it was intense and I was wondering if I bought enough in a row to be the winner,” said Shepherd. “Then we got to 189839, and it was the fifth out of our six tickets. We got lucky.”
In January, two large Powerball tickets were won by people from southern Oregon. On Jan. 4, Ron Ceci of Grants Pass won a $2 million Powerball jackpot. On Jan. 11, Reggie Pearne of Jacksonville won about $1 million playing Powerball.
Southern Oregon was also where the largest Powerball win in Oregon was sold. In 2005, a $340 million Powerball prize was purchased at Ray’s Food Place in Jacksonville. At the time, that jackpot was the largest ever won in the U.S.