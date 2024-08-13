Phoenix mayor gives update on new Government and Public Safety Center

PHOENIX, Ore. – It has been more than two months since Phoenix opened the doors on it’s new Government and Public Safety Center as it works to accommodate the needs of the growing city.

The new building, which houses city hall as well as a police and fire station, can be used as a command post during emergencies and has the resources necessary to host and train police officers in classes instead of them having to seek training elsewhere.

The front lobby can also be used as a safe room and a way to call police for someone seeking help even when the lobby is not staffed.

Mayor Terry Baker says they have had 14 new businesses move into the city, which has increased employment by 150 people.

“We needed a new city hall, police department, and fire department before the fire. But after the fire we needed it even more so. As of last January we expanded our urban growth boundary. So basically increased our city footprint if you will by roughly 600 acres. Which means, we have more citizens to serve. We are nearly doubling our population,” Baker said.

He says the rebuilding of the city since wildfires devastated the area in 2020 has brought together the community and 99% percent of the families whose homes were destroyed have moved back into residences.

