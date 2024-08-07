Phoenix Police Department rolls out new Safe Drug Disposal box

PHOENIX, Ore. – The Phoenix Police Department is providing a safe way to get rid of any unwanted prescription drugs, free of charge.

Community members can drop off any unused or unwanted prescription drugs and the police department will dispose of them.

Needles and non-prescription medication or drugs are not permitted in the drop box.

The new drug drop box is located in the police station lobby at 112 W. 2nd Street in Phoenix.

Any questions can be directed to the Phoenix Police Department at 541-535-1113.

