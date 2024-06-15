Phoenix-Talent School District offers free meals to kids over summer

PHOENIX, Ore. – Through it’s commitment to supporting students and kids in the community, the Phoenix-Talent School District is offering free meals to school aged children throughout the summer.

According to the district, the program will ensure all kids under 18 will have access to nutritious meals.

From June 17 through August 16, kids can get breakfast and lunch at Phoenix Elementary School.

Simultaneously from June 24 through August 23, kids can get breakfast and lunch at Orchard Hill Elementary School in Medford.

For both sessions, breakfast runs from 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

No meals will be served on June 19 or July 4 and July 5.

In addition, a similar program will be available at Phoenix High School from July 8 to August 16. However this program is specifically just for Phoenix-Talent School District students participating in summer activities at the high school.

For this closed enrolled program, breakfast runs from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch runs from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

