Phoenix-Talent Schools open Community Care Corner to help those in need

Ore. – The Phoenix-Talent School District was out again today, providing clothes, bathroom supplies, and other essential items to those in need.

They’ll have two more scheduled dates, July 30 and August 1.

The Community Care Corner offers a variety of services including summer reading activities and access to community resources.

The program runs Tuesday and Thursday afternoon from 2:30 to 3:30 at the Family Resource Center in front of the PTS facilities building.

As part of the district’s commitment to supporting families during summer break they provide clothing, healthy snacks, bathroom essentials and diapers.

Without making families jump through hoops to get it.

“It’s very low barrier for any family in our community,” says Kelly Soter, Director of Equity and Community Care for Phoenix-Talent Schools.

It’s not income based, they don’t have to qualify for services, they don’t have to fill out income eligibility or anything like that. It’s just really low barrier on what our families might be needing at that particular time.

Access was also on site with their Mobile Food Pantry, providing a selection of snacks for children to take home.

