Phoenix the eagle dies after 38 years at Wildlife Images

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A well-known eagle who lived at a wildlife rehabilitation center in Josephine County has died.
Wildlife Images said Phoenix the golden eagle has been their resident educational Animal Ambassador for the past 38 years. However, he recently had to be humanely put down after it was discovered he was suffering from advanced kidney failure.
According to Wildlife Images, Phoenix was first found in a state of medical distress on the side of a logging road near Brookings in 1980. Because of the amount of care he required, Phoenix became dependent on humans, developing a strong bond with Executive Director Dave Siddon, Jr.
“Phoenix was far and away the most amazing eagle I have ever worked with,” Siddon said. “He and I traveled all over the country together working on films and educational programs since I was in my twenties. He will leave a hole in my heart that will last for the rest of my life.”
With training provided by Siddon, Phoenix appeared in numerous commercials and movies, including John Denver’s Rocky Mountain Reunion.
Wildlife Images said those wishing to honor Phoenix’s legacy are encouraged to make a donation in his name.