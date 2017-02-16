Phoenix the Golden Eagle gets a check-up

Central Point, Ore — One of Southern Oregon’s most famous feathered figures has a clean bill of health after a yearly check-up this morning.
40-year-old Phoenix the Golden Eagle traveled with his wildlife images handlers to Bliss Animal Eye Care in Central Point.
A year ago Phoenix underwent surgery to remove a cataract in his left eye, the first of it’s kind in Southern Oregon.
“December last year they came to me and said we think it’s starting to effect his behavior he’s not seeing as well, he’s not flying to his perches as well, and sure enough he had a complete cataract in his left eye,” said Dr. Cassandra Bliss.
“His quality of life seems to be returned completely, seems to be able to judge distances and find his food and do everything he’d normally be able to do,” said Dave Siddon with Wildlife Images.
Phoenix has appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows over his long career as an ambassador for wildlife conservation.