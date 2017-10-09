Phone scam reported in Josephine County

Grants Pass, Ore. – Police are warning the public about a scam involving someone who claimed to be affiliated with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
A citizen told investigators someone who claimed to be “Captain Roland” from the sheriff’s office called from what appeared to be local phone number, 541-497-1847. The caller said there was a warrant out for the citizen’s arrest because she missed jury duty.
The target of the scam was directed to buy $2,500 in Greet DOT Money Pak cards from local retailers, call back with the cards’ PINs then drop the cards into the bail kiosk in the Josephine County Jail lobby.
JSCO said the citizen withdrew money from the bank before heading to Fred Meyer to purchase the cards at the customer service counter.
“We appreciate the store associate who was alert, suggested this matter was a scam and directed the citizen to come to the jail to verify the information,” JSCO wrote.
Deputies said law enforcement won’t ask for money from citizens to avoid arrest. They added to never provide financial or personal information to anyone until they’re certain who they’re talking to.