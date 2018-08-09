Phone scams reported in Klamath County

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – People are calling the Klamath County Sheriff’s office on a daily basis reporting phone calls supposedly coming from the Internal Revenue Service. Now, deputies are encouraging the public not to fall for the phone scams.
KCSO said the vast majority of the calls are robocalls. A pre-recorded message threatens to alert law enforcement if demands aren’t met. These types of calls are always a ruse to swindle people out of their money.
The IRS would never do the following:
- Call to demand payment, nor call about taxes owed without having mailed a bill.
- Demand you pay without allowing you to question or appeal the amount owed.
- Require you use a specific payment method, such as a prepaid debit card.
- Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
- Threaten to bring in law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.
If you get a phone call from someone claiming to be associated with the IRS and asking for money, report the incident by calling 1-800-366-4484 or visit http://www.tigta.gov
Complaints can also be filed at http://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov
“Unfortunately those behind these scams are successful in getting money from some of our vulnerable populations, such as the elderly,” KCSO wrote. “The sheriff’s office encourages you to share this information with friends and family members and report any calls you receive via the Treasury phone number and FTC website above. Stopping these types of scams requires the federal government’s attention.”