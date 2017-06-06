PHOTOS: Inside what will be America’s first all-wood high-rise

Portland, Ore. – The City of Portland has given the go ahead for the first all-wood high-rise building in the United States.
Construction on Framework will utilize cross-laminated timber (CLT) construction.
CLT panels are made from layers of wood that are glued together in a pattern perpendicular to the next, up to more than a foot thick. This results in an extremely strong and stiff material that rivals that of steel or concrete.
The plan for Framework passed several fire and structural tests, including seismic resiliency tests, officially gaining approval to begin construction on June 6.
LEVER Architecture released the following images never seen before by the public showing the unique and revolutionary design of the building.
(All images courtesy of LEVER Architecture.)