Photos: Lightning above Klamath Falls

Brian Gailey Photography shared these dramatic photos of the lightning bolts striking the ground in Klamath Falls on July 24, 2017.
You can check out more of Brian’s lightning photography and other works on his website: http://www.briangailey.com
From Brian Gailey Photography: Three lightning impacts off one bolt from the sky.
This image was captured at the church parking lot at the top of Patterson St, in Klamath Falls on July 24, 2017.
The left impact, appears to have hit the ridge behind Lake Ewauna, near Highway 97. The right impact, appears to be on the near side of Lake Ewauna at the water treatment facility. the right impact disappears behind a hill off downtown Klamath Falls.
From Brian Gailey Photography: Two lightning impacts off one bolt from the sky.
This image was captured at the church parking lot at the top of Patterson St, in Klamath Falls on July 24, 2017.
It appears that this double bolt has impacted somewhere near The Ross Ragland Theater in Downtown Klamath Falls.
From Brian Gailey Photography: This bolt has a lot of movement and was just captured inside the frame of the camera and appears to have stuck near the Pacific Power transmission station off Greensprings Drive in Klamath Falls.
This image was captured at the church parking lot at the top of Patterson St, in Klamath Falls on July 24, 2017.
From Brian Gailey Photography: In this close up, an explosion is visible in the hills around the Link River Canyon. This is most likely a tree exploding from the lighting impact or a power line transformer.
This image was captured at the church parking lot at the top of Patterson St, in Klamath Falls on July 24, 2017.
From Brian Gailey Photography: This single bolt hitting a power pole in the Link River Canyon is doing so much. At first glance, it looks like any other lighting strike. Until you look close and see that the lighting has blown a transformer that was not directly hit. Also, visible is where lighting arched across power lines in four locations. (bottom right).
From Brian Gailey Photography: A single bolt of lightning, lighting up 2 transformers along Lakeshore Drive, in Klamath Falls.
This image was captured at the church parking lot at the top of Patterson St, in Klamath Falls on July 24, 2017.
