Photos show remains of Syrian compound where ISIS leader died

BARISHA, Syria (NBC) – Drone footage shows the remains of a Syrian compound where fugitive ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died “whimpering and crying” in a raid by U.S. special forces.
President Trump made the announcement Sunday, fulfilling what he called his top national security goal.
The drone footage, shot by NBC, shows a fresh and devastating crater on the spot where al-Baghdadi spent his final moments.
In the hours before President Trump’s announcement, sources in the region had described the raid on a compound in the village of Barisha, in Idlib province bordering Turkey, in the early hours of Sunday.
President Trump said in a televised address from the White House that al-Baghdadi, who had led the jihadist group since 2010, killed himself by detonating a suicide vest after fleeing into a dead-end tunnel as U.S. forces closed in.
The death of al-Baghdadi is a severe blow to ISIS, which has been in disarray and has no declared successor as leader yet. But the group has in the past proved resilient, continuing to mount or inspire attacks in the region and beyond despite losing most of its territory in recent years.