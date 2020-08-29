Physical therapy offices working through Covid-19

MEDFORD, Ore.– Local physical therapy businesses are feeling the brunt of Covid-19, much like other small businesses.
Medford Sports Injury and Therapy Center says its seen a decline in patients since the pandemic began.
It says with less athletic competitions, there are less sports-related injuries.
That’s forced the center to adjust the way it works.
Doctor of physical therapy Jake Edwards says Covid-19 has been a challenge, but the extra work is worth it.
“Keeping distance from people is hard for people like us because we always want to be hands on, and at times we still need to be able to do that. But we’ve certainly modified how we’re treating people. On top of that, making sure we’re consistent with taking temperature and giving masks,” he says.
The center says it’s also had to step up the level of sanitation.
It says it’s constantly wiping down tables, weights, machines and other equipment to keep patients safe.
Edwards says the center is welcoming patients at this time.
