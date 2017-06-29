Home
Pigs clog Texas highway

Pigs clog Texas highway

News U.S. & World , ,

Dallas, Texas (NBC News) – Rush hour was “hog wild” just outside of Dallas, Texas Thursday morning.

Both sides of Interstate 45 in Wilmer were shut down after a tractor trailer carrying close to 200 pigs crashed onto it’s side.

Dozens of pigs escaped into traffic, which backed up for miles as police and all available city crews worked to round up the roaming swine.

“We had them stretched for about three or four miles down the highway,” said Wilmer Police Lt. Eric Pon.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt. It’s unclear whether any pigs were injured.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2t5GG8y

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics