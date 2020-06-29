Home
Pilgrim’s Pride chicken nuggets recalled

(CNN) Pilgrim’s Pride is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken breast nuggets because they may contain rubber.

The four-pound plastic bag packages containing “Pilgrim’s Fully Cooked Chicken Breast nuggets” were distributed to retailers in Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, and Texas.

The recall comes after the company got a complaint from a customer about rubber pieces in the product.

The Department of Agriculture says the nuggets may be “contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically flexible rubber material.”

The agency says there are no confirmed reports of any health reaction.

