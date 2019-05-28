Pilot critically injured in Humboldt County plane crash

GARBERVILLE, Calif. – A pilot was critically injured in a plane crash in northern California over the weekend.
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said on May 26, a 48-year-old man from was practicing taking off and landing his Cessna airplane alone at the Garberville Airport.
The man told police at one point during his practice, the plane’s engine lost power, sending it into a thicket of trees northeast of the airport.
Deputies said the man was able to walk up to a nearby roadway where a passerby picked him up and took him to the hospital.
The pilot was later taken to another hospital in critical condition.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Flight Standards District Office is investigating the incident.