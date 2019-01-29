Pilot survives plane crash near Prospect

PROSPECT, Ore. – A pilot survived a plane crash near Prospect.
On the night of January 28, a pilot took off from the Prospect State Airport in an experimental plane.
As the pilot approached some nearby mountains, his plane crashed.
Search and rescue crews worked throughout the night trying to find the pilot.
According to deputies, they found the man the next day and he was airlifted from the crash site via helicopter.
Information about the current condition of the pilot has not been publicly released.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.