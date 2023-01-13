Pink Martini to be featured at Best of Britt this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – An eclectic “little orchestra” with Oregon roots will appear during a special event in Jacksonville this summer.

Britt is hosting an annual summer fundraiser, “Best of Britt,” on Thursday, August 24 to support the Britt Music & Arts Festival.

The event will include food, wine, beer, and music on the Britt hill and a concert by Pink Martini featuring China Forbes.

Tickets cost $140 per person and include a reserved seat, food, wine, and beer. There will also be a live auction and a “paddle call” to support Britt’s Education & Engagement programs.

Proceeds will help maintain Britt’s public park, bring artists to schools, support the orchestra, and underwrite programs for kids.

Additional concerts in the 2023 Britt Presents lineup will be announced in March and April.

You can buy tickets at www.brittfest.org after 10:00 AM Friday, January 13, 2023. Tickets also will be available at the Britt box office at 541-773-6077, at 1-800-882-7488, or in person at 216 W. Main St., Medford (Open Monday-Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.)