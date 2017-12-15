Pit bull joins Kansas police force

STAFFORD, Kansas – A Kansas police department chose a pit bull police dog to challenge the public’s opinion.
Kano is a full-blood Red Nose Pitbull. After a thorough training program, he was chosen by the Stafford Police Department to serve an official police K9.
According to Kano’s handler, the dog is able to locate marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and ecstasy.
Why would the department choose a pit bull? Kano’s handler explained, “I have always been “pro-Pit Bull” these dogs are misunderstood… Just like people dogs are individuals too! Kano and I plan to get out there and help try to change the bad name that so many have given the pit bull.”
Kano was trained through a program run by Animal Farm Foundation. The organization focuses on training American Pit Bull Terriers. However, they believe the term “pit bull” is not necessarily a particular breed or breed mix, but “an ever-expanding group that included whatever an animal control officer, shelter worker, dog trainer, politician, dog owner, police officer or newspaper says it is.”
Animal Farm Foundation said they believe pit bulls are dogs that “need our help,” so they’re continuing their mission of providing “secure, equal treatment and opportunities for ‘pit bull’ dogs.”