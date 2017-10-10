Plan ahead for winter travel

Central Point, Ore.- Winter is just around the corner here in Southern Oregon and if you’re heading outdoors, the Jackson County Sheriff’s office has some tips they want you to know:
- Take enough food, water and supplies to be on your own for at least 24 hours.
- Keep your car stocked with winter survival gear, just in case. Necessities include tire chains, flashlight, blanket, dry clothes, water, food, medications, waterproof boots, gloves and a small shovel.
- Start your trip with a full tank of gas.
- Tell someone where you’re going and stick to your planned route.
- Pay attention to weather updates. A good local resource is the National Weather Service
- Consider buying a personal locator beacon. They are relatively inexpensive and can help police find you sooner.
- Avoid back country roads. They are not maintained and the chance of someone finding you if you’re stranded is much lower. Stick to well-traveled roads and highways.
- Don’t rely on your cellphone. Most of the problem areas have poor or no service. If you can’t make a call, try sending a text-message- they take less bandwidth.
- If you know someone who is missing, call the sheriff’s office as soon as possible. You don’t have to wait a certain amount of time before calling.
- If you can avoid traveling in inclement weather, just stay home.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s office wants to remind people it will always help in an emergency, but it may take hours for them to respond depending on the location, conditions, and call volume.