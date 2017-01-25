Plan in the works to reintroduce California condors to the Northwest

According to the Oregon Zoo, the plan aims to reintroduce the birds into Redwood National Park. The zoo along with 16 partners will hold a meeting on January 26 to present the historic plan and gather public input. The plan was produced through collaboration by the Yurok Tribe, the National Park Service, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The zoo wrote, “In 1982, only 22 individuals remained in the wild and by 1987, the last condors were taken into captivity in an attempt to save the species. Thanks to breeding programs like the Oregon Zoo’s, condor numbers now total more than 400, with the majority of those flying free.”
The zoo said the reintroduction plan would reestablish a breeding population within the California condor’s historic range using captive condors bred in rural Clackamas County.
Public comments will be accepted through February 28. A final decision for the plan is scheduled for October 2017.