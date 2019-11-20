Plan to replace Interstate Bridge will bring Oregon and Washington governors together

(KATU) Oregon and Washington’s governors took a major next step towards an effort to replace the Interstate Bridge. The bridge, which is more than 100 years old, is a seismic risk and a major source of congestion for Portland and Vancouver drivers, according to Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s office. In 2013, efforts to replace the bridge were stalled after Washington wouldn’t match funds Oregon allocated for the project. Recently, Washington set aside funding to explore replacing the bridge.
Watch the video above for the full story.
Leave a Comment: