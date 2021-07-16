Plane crashes in Napa Vineyard

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a small plane crash in a California vineyard. The pilot of the single-engine Beechcraft clipped some trees after missing the approach at the Angwin airport in Napa County this morning, according to the federal aviation administration.
The plane crashed into a vineyard and caught fire. Authorities say there were three people on board. We do not yet know their conditions. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Administration are investigating.