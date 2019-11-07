Plane crashes into California home

UPLAND, Calif. (KNBC) – The pilot of a small plane is dead after a crash into a house Thursday in the San Bernardino County community of Upland, California.
According to the San Bernadino County Fire Department, a medic crew returning from another call saw the plane flying low and erratically, and then saw a column of smoke.
They arrived to find a single-engine aircraft had crashed into the roof of a home which was on fire.
Two adults and a baby were in the home when the plane hit but they were able to get out safely.
The pilot of the plane was killed.
Fire crews were responding to the scene as a hazmat situation due to the plane fuel and the materials that were burning.
A parachute could be seen hanging from a nearby tree.
David Pingree with the San Bernadino County Fire Department explained they haven’t entered the house due to hazardous materials. He also stated they want to be careful not to disturb any evidence.