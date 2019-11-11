Plane skids off icy Chicago runway

It was an American Airlines plane headed to Chicago from North Carolina.
A spokesperson for the airline said after it landed and started turning off the runway, it hit some ice and ended up sliding off instead.
The Federal Aviation Administration said some of the plane’s landing gear collapsed.
Luckily, no one was hurt but the FAA is going investigate.
In the meantime, the snow and wind bearing down on Chicago is bad news for even more travelers.
More than 500 flights have been canceled at O’Hare and Midway, the city’s other airport
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of the area until late Monday afternoon.