Home
Planes and fire trucks from other states help battle California fires

Planes and fire trucks from other states help battle California fires

News Regional Top Stories U.S. & World

McCLELLAN PARK, Calif. (KOVR/CNN) – A massive Wyoming Air National Guard plane is now helping save the State of California from lightning-sparked mega-fires. The C-130 water-dropping aircraft is now at the CAL FIRE base at McClellan Park. Other out-of-state privately-owned firefighting airplanes have also arrived at McClellan, including the Global Supertanker. It’s all part of the massive air attack to try and gain containment on the millions of acres burning.

“We’ve already received 60 fire engines from neighboring states, from Arizona, Washington, Oregon, New Mexico,” explained CAL FIRE spokesperson Daniel Berlant.

On the ground, Berlant said fire engines are also arriving from out of state and being deployed right on to fire lines or into local fire stations to help with every day calls for service.

Berlant explained, “96 percent of the CAL FIRE fire engines that we have assigned here in California—which is over 350—are committed to fires. So you can see just how committed we are and so getting these state resources is critical.”

It’s an all-out attack on the massive California wildfires with every firefighting resource in California’s tool kit is already in use. Now more help is on the way.

Berlant said, “And then we have two dozen more fire engines from neighboring states that are already en route.”

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »