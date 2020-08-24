Planes and fire trucks from other states help battle California fires

“We’ve already received 60 fire engines from neighboring states, from Arizona, Washington, Oregon, New Mexico,” explained CAL FIRE spokesperson Daniel Berlant.
On the ground, Berlant said fire engines are also arriving from out of state and being deployed right on to fire lines or into local fire stations to help with every day calls for service.
Berlant explained, “96 percent of the CAL FIRE fire engines that we have assigned here in California—which is over 350—are committed to fires. So you can see just how committed we are and so getting these state resources is critical.”
It’s an all-out attack on the massive California wildfires with every firefighting resource in California’s tool kit is already in use. Now more help is on the way.
Berlant said, “And then we have two dozen more fire engines from neighboring states that are already en route.”